Now Serving Grand Rapids, MI and West Michigan!!!!
Now Serving Grand Rapids, MI and West Michigan!!!!
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Host an unforgettable party everyone will be talking about for years! Chicago Foam Guy brings the party to you throughout Chicagoland and West Michigan. It's fun for all ages. We bring kid friendly, upbeat music to keep the party going and the Foam Guy will fill your outdoor space with mounds of foam bubbles.
An outdoor space (pretty much any flat, safe 20' x 20' surface will do)
Water hookup within 100 feet of the foam space location
Electricity hook up within 100 feet of the foam space location
Josh spends the school year as an Advanced Placement Math teacher who loves creating a fun learning environment and then he provides an active summer experience for kids (and parents) outside the classroom.
Josh is a married father of two bubble-loving kids who started his business in the NW side of Chicago and returned to his roots in West Michigan. He's been a teacher for over 19 years, played Rugby for 16 years and enjoys bowling, football, coaching sports, and playing fetch with his pup.
Chicago Foam Guy serves all areas of Chicagoland as well as West Michigan from Grand Rapids to the Lakeshore and New Buffalo to Whitehall. Where you want the foamy fun - we will be there!
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